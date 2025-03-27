Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Dismantle Terrorist Hideout Amid Ongoing Searches

In a decisive move against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday executed multiple searches across the district, targeting banned terror organizations. This operation occurs amidst escalating security concerns, as authorities aim to thwart any resurgence of militant activities in the volatile region.

The security forces, comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) Anantnag, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF, recently dismantled a terrorist hideout in the remote Sanglan forest. According to SSP Anantnag GV Sundeep, following specific intelligence inputs, a joint team neutralized terrorist movements in Chitragul, leading to the discovery of arms and ammunition caches used for logistical support.

Additionally, Anantnag police crackdown on terror apparatus continued with the demolition of an illegal structure linked to the Pakistan-based handler of Lashkar-e-Toiba. Authorities emphasize zero tolerance towards terrorism, warning of severe legal repercussions for any orchestrated activities from Pakistan, underscoring their commitment to maintaining regional security.

