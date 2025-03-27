Left Menu

Intensified Security Operations: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Jammu and Kashmir

Security operations in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified following reports of terrorist activity. A hideout was discovered and dismantled in Anantnag, with arms and supplies seized. Authorities aim to curb terrorism resurgence, focusing on dismantling support structures and networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tensions escalate in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces intensify operations following the sighting of terrorists, police officials reported on Thursday. The area is currently under lockdown to ensure civilian safety and apprehend possible threats.

Earlier, on March 23, firing incidents were recorded in Hiranagar, prompting a collaborative intelligence-based operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army. According to a social media update from Rising Star Corps, they acted on intelligence inputs pointing to terrorist presence, marking a concerted effort to secure the region.

Meanwhile, in Anantnag, police, in cooperation with other security units, uncovered a terrorist hideout in Sanglan's forest area. The discovery yielded arms and ammunition, crucially impacting terrorist logistics. SSP Anantnag GV Sundeep highlighted ongoing moves to dismantle terror networks and thwart efforts by Pakistan-based handlers such as Lashkar-e-Toiba's Haron Rashid Ganie.

Sundeep affirmed strict accountability for any attempts to orchestrate terrorism from Pakistan, vowing to eliminate illegal encroachments linked to terrorism. The Anantnag operation led to significant seizures, underlining security forces' readiness to prevent militant resurgence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

