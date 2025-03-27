Mystery Surrounds Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Bengaluru

In a chilling discovery, Bengaluru police found the body of 32-year-old Guri Khedekar encased in a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village. The Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima, confirmed that the victim was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, age 36, who is currently untraceable.

The couple, who hailed from Maharashtra, lived within the jurisdiction of Hulimavu police station. The circumstances surrounding Khedekar's death remain unclear, prompting authorities to send her body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and are actively seeking leads on the whereabouts of her husband. As the case unfolds, more details are anticipated to emerge, shedding light on this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)