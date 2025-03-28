Left Menu

China, HK stocks drop as investors remain wary of US tariff risks

China and Hong Kong stocks fell broadly on Friday as investor sentiment cooled due to concerns that new U.S. tariffs could shake the global economy. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.71% at 3,349.68 points.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 10:20 IST
China, HK stocks drop as investors remain wary of US tariff risks

China and Hong Kong stocks fell broadly on Friday as investor sentiment cooled due to concerns that new U.S. tariffs could shake the global economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.71% at 3,349.68 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.55%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.39%, the consumer staples sector down 0.83%, the real estate index down 0.47% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.03%.

** Semiconductor and energy stocks dropped 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively, to lead the declines. ** The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, fell 1.1% to 8,582.09, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.89% at 23,368.67.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants lost 1.7%. ** Investors are still gauging the 25% tariff on auto imports announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and its impact on major exporting economies.

** Trump also plans to implement new reciprocal tariffs on several trading partners from April 2. ** Sentiment towards mainland Chinese stocks dropped with lower trading volumes, Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Laura Wang, said in a note on Friday.

** "We expect higher volatility amid tariff uncertainty but believe green shoots on earnings and liquidity warrant further index upside towards year-end," they said. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.73%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.58% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.75%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.71% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 2.33%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025