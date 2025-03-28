Smallcase Secures $50 Million to Revolutionize Indian Wealth Management
Smallcase, a model portfolios platform, has raised $50 million led by Elev8 Venture Partners. The funds will expand investment products across asset classes and enhance retail investor relations. Established in 2016, Smallcase has seen transactions worth over Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Co-founder Vasanth Kamath aims to shape better financial futures for Indians.
Model portfolios platform Smallcase announced it has successfully raised USD 50 million in a funding round spearheaded by Elev8 Venture Partners.
This round included both primary share issuance and secondary sales by existing investors, according to statements from the company. Participants included State Street Global Advisors, Niveshaay AIF, Faering Capital, and Arkam Ventures.
The influx of funds will be utilized to broaden the company's investment product range across various asset classes and fortify connections with retail investors and ecosystem allies.
