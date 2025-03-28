Left Menu

RBI Raises ATM Withdrawal Charges, Impacting Cash-Heavy Users

The Reserve Bank of India has increased charges on ATM cash withdrawals beyond the free monthly usage to Rs 23 per transaction, effective from May 1, 2025. The change impacts customers exceeding their free transaction limit and may shift preference to fee-free MicroATMs, particularly in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable policy shift, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday its decision to raise ATM cash withdrawal charges. Effective May 1, 2025, banks can levy a fee of Rs 23 per transaction once customers exhaust their free transaction limits.

Traditionally, customers have been allowed five complimentary transactions from their bank's ATMs each month, with additional free usage available from other banks. This structure includes three free transactions in metro areas and five in non-metro areas.

Industry insiders, including Shikhar Aggarwal of BLS E-Services, view this change as a pivotal moment. It potentially favors Business Correspondents and digital banking solutions, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where cash transactions might shift to fee-free MicroATM networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

