RBI Raises ATM Withdrawal Charges, Impacting Cash-Heavy Users

In a notable policy shift, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday its decision to raise ATM cash withdrawal charges. Effective May 1, 2025, banks can levy a fee of Rs 23 per transaction once customers exhaust their free transaction limits.

Traditionally, customers have been allowed five complimentary transactions from their bank's ATMs each month, with additional free usage available from other banks. This structure includes three free transactions in metro areas and five in non-metro areas.

Industry insiders, including Shikhar Aggarwal of BLS E-Services, view this change as a pivotal moment. It potentially favors Business Correspondents and digital banking solutions, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where cash transactions might shift to fee-free MicroATM networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)