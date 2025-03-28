Left Menu

Pastor Bajinder Singh Convicted in High-Profile Harassment Case

Pastor Bajinder Singh has been found guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The Mohali court will disclose his sentence on April 1. The victim and her husband expressed relief and hope for stringent punishment. An FIR alleges further assaults during religious sessions, escalating the case's complexity.

Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a Mohali court found Pastor Bajinder Singh guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The court is set to announce Singh's sentence on April 1. The victim expressed her relief at the verdict, labeling Singh as a potential repeat offender who poses a risk if released.

The victim's husband, who tirelessly pursued the case for seven years, welcomed the judgment. He emphasized the struggles faced during the legal battle, including fabricated charges against him and subsequent jail time, yet remained resolute in seeking justice.

Further complicating Singh's legal troubles, Punjab Police have registered an FIR based on new allegations from Ranjeet Kaur, who claims she was assaulted after a prayer session. DSP Mohit Kumar Aggarwal confirmed that a complaint has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

