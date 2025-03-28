India Boosts Air Power with Major Defence Deals

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) made headlines on Friday by signing a pivotal contract with Metrea Management for wet leasing a Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA). This move is aimed at enhancing air-to-air refuelling training for pilots from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy.

The lease involves a KC135 aircraft, marking the first such agreement of its kind by the IAF and is expected to be operational within six months, according to an official statement.

In a related development, the Ministry also inked two contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for obtaining 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), known as Prachand.

The agreements, valued at Rs 62,700 crore excluding taxes, signify a substantial leap in India's defence manufacturing capabilities, with 66 helicopters destined for the IAF and 90 for the Indian Army.

The helicopters, capable of high-altitude operations above 5000 meters, will begin delivery from the third year over a five-year span. Impressively, 65% of their components are to be indigenously manufactured, involving over 250 domestic companies, chiefly MSMEs, and generating more than 8,500 jobs, as per sources.

These contracts form part of a broader MoD strategy where the total value of contracts signed for 2024-25 has surged to Rs 2,09,050 crore, nearly double the previous peak figure. Domestic industry accounts for 92% of these contracts, a strategic pivot aimed at bolstering national manufacturing.

