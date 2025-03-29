Left Menu

Tears and Valor: Remembering Head Constable Jagbir Singh

Following the death of Head Constable Jagbir Singh in an encounter, his village of Akhnoor is overcome with grief. Tributes pour in as demands for action against terrorism rise. Four officers lost their lives in the encounter, with an operation underway to secure the region.

Tears and Valor: Remembering Head Constable Jagbir Singh
Relatives of head Constable Jagbir Singh mourn his loss in Khatua encounter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The village of Akhnoor is reeling from shock and grief following the demise of Head Constable Jagbir Singh. As news of his sacrifice spread, family and community members gathered to mourn the fallen officer and honor his bravery. Visuals from the village show locals chanting slogans to remember his dedication and resilience.

A village member expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a dedicated officer who went about his duties with focus and humility. He also called for decisive action against those responsible, demanding a thorough investigation and a strong response from the Indian Army against terrorists and Pakistan.

The encounter in Kathua resulted in the loss of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, including Head Constable Jagbir Singh. Two terrorists were killed in the operation. In the aftermath, tributes were paid by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and DGP Nalin Prabhat, who commemorated the sacrifices made by the officers during the intensive anti-terrorist operation initiated in response to reports of Pakistani infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

