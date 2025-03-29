Maihar Imposes Meat Ban During Navratri to Uphold Religious Sanctity

The Maihar district administration has announced a temporary prohibition on the sale and purchase of meat, fish, and eggs within the confines of Maihar Nagar Palika during the Navratri festival. This order, effective from March 30 to April 7, was implemented by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Kumar Singh under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The directive is part of measures to maintain peace and religious decorum during the festival, which sees a massive influx of devotees to the region. Maihar has been recognized as a religious hub by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, drawing thousands of devotees daily who seek blessings from Maa Sharda during the Navratri celebrations.

Navratri, dedicated to honoring Goddess Durga, is celebrated twice a year with great fervor. The spring Navratri, known as Chaitra Navratri, will commence on March 30. The festival spans nine days, each dedicated to worshiping the nine incarnations of Shakti, culminating in the celebration of Lord Ram's birthday, Rama Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)