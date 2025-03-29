Jaipur Railway Revamp: Extended Block Alters WR Train Services

The ambitious redevelopment project at Jaipur Railway station in North Western Railway has necessitated a significant operational change, highlighted by an extension of a previously announced 66-day block. Initially scheduled from February 25 to May 1, 2025, the block has now been extended to conclude on May 10, disrupting several train services operated by Western Railway.

Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, announced through a press release that the 22933 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Weekly Superfast Express will terminate early at Sanganer, leading to its partial cancellation between Sanganer and Jaipur for journeys starting up to May 5, 2025. Similarly, the 22934 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Express will originate from Sanganer, with a partial cancellation from Jaipur to Sanganer for journeys commencing up to May 6.

In response to the construction requirements, two trains have seen their routes extended. The 20951 Okha--Jaipur Weekly Superfast Express will now extend its service to Khatipura starting May 5. Furthermore, the 20952 Jaipur--Okha Weekly Superfast Express will begin its journey at Khatipura, operating until May 6. Modifications also include the diversion of the 14702 Bandra Terminus--Sri Ganganagar Aravali Express through Phulera and Ringas, halting at Renwal for journeys from May 9, while the 14701 Sri Ganganagar - Bandra Terminus Aravali Express will take a similar path for trips starting up to May 9.

