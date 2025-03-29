Energy Clash: Ukraine Accused of Targeting Russian Power Grids
Russia's Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of attacking its energy facilities, violating a moratorium on such actions. Alleged attacks targeted power grids in Belgorod, affecting 9,000 residents. Reuters has not confirmed these claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:15 IST
Russia
- Russia
In a recent development, Russia's Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of targeting its energy facilities within the last 24 hours.
The ministry claims that Ukraine launched attacks on power grids in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in approximately 9,000 residents losing power supply.
These allegations come despite an existing moratorium on striking each other's energy infrastructure. Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
