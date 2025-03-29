Left Menu

CBI Court Acquits Former Judge Nirmal Yadav in High-Profile Corruption Case

A CBI court in Chandigarh acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmal Yadav and four others in a 17-year-old corruption case involving Rs 15 lakh. The case concluded with the acquittal of all accused, amid separate allegations against another judge, Justice Yashwant Varma.

In a significant development, a CBI court in Chandigarh has acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav, along with four others, in a 17-year-old corruption case. Justice Yadav was accused of accepting Rs 15 lakh in cash during her tenure in 2008.

The trial court had reserved its decision after concluding the final arguments in the high-profile case, which revolved around a packet containing Rs 15 lakh mistakenly delivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's official residence 17 years ago. An FIR was filed by the CBI in 2008, leading to a protracted legal battle.

Vishal Garg Narwana, the legal representative for Justice Yadav, confirmed the outcome, stating, "The case, which began in 2008, has now concluded with the acquittal of all accused. This development coincides with a separate controversy involving Justice Yashwant Varma, who has been transferred following allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his Delhi residence."

