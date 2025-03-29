Shiv Sena Calls for Closure of Roadside Meat Shops During Navaratri
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged authorities to shut down roadside meat, fish, and mutton shops during the Navaratri festival, citing respect for religious sentiments. Meanwhile, similar actions are being taken in Maihar and Varanasi. Navratri, a prominent Hindu festival, starts on March 30 in 2025.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has called for the closure of roadside meat, fish, and mutton shops during the Navaratri festival, emphasizing the need to respect religious sentiments. After a meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gunjalay, Nirupam stated that while restaurants can continue to serve non-vegetarian food, stalls should remain closed during the festival.
Nirupam further elaborated, "Navaratri is beginning tomorrow. Devotees observe fasts and venerate the goddess during this time. Therefore, stalls selling mutton, fish, and meat on the roads should close. Such items can be sold in restaurants but not openly on roads," he said, addressing concerns over hurting religious sensibilities.
The Shiv Sena leader pointed out the prevalence of Shawarma stalls, particularly in Andheri East, and expressed plans to seek police intervention regarding street vendors. In a parallel move, the Maihar district administration has banned meat sales, with Varanasi's Municipal Corporation also announcing a suspension on meat shop operations during Navratri.
