Assam CM Rallies Support Against Corruption in Rabha Hasong Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a campaign rally in Boko, declared that the state had freed itself from the shackles of corruption and chaos under the NDA's governance. He emphasized that the opposition thrives on deception, while the NDA focuses on building and empowering communities.

Complementing Sarma's assertions, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia urged the people of Rabha Hasong to choose leaders who prioritize development over tokenism. He highlighted the NDA's achievements in infrastructure, education, health, and cultural identity protection, labeling the upcoming election as a choice between progress and regression.

Prominent leaders, including Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, rallied support, underscoring the need to eliminate Congress influence. The campaign, featuring strategic symbols like the Lotus for BJP, emphasized strong governance and indigenous empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)