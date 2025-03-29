Left Menu

Assam CM Rallies Support Against Corruption in Rabha Hasong Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP President Dilip Saikia spearheaded a campaign rejecting past corruption and advocating for the NDA's governance model in the Rabha Hasong elections. They emphasized empowering local communities, promising development and indigenous rights, while urging support for the NDA and the Rabha Hasong Joutho Hangram Samiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:37 IST
Assam CM Rallies Support Against Corruption in Rabha Hasong Elections
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a campaign rally in Boko, declared that the state had freed itself from the shackles of corruption and chaos under the NDA's governance. He emphasized that the opposition thrives on deception, while the NDA focuses on building and empowering communities.

Complementing Sarma's assertions, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia urged the people of Rabha Hasong to choose leaders who prioritize development over tokenism. He highlighted the NDA's achievements in infrastructure, education, health, and cultural identity protection, labeling the upcoming election as a choice between progress and regression.

Prominent leaders, including Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, rallied support, underscoring the need to eliminate Congress influence. The campaign, featuring strategic symbols like the Lotus for BJP, emphasized strong governance and indigenous empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025