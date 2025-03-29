Left Menu

Assam's Transformation: CM Sarma Highlights BJP's Success Story

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted achievements by the BJP government in Assam since 2016. He emphasized regained control over land, politics, and jobs by indigenous people while addressing immigration challenges. Sarma also discussed religious coexistence and the preservation of regional identity amidst demographic changes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the progress of the BJP government in Assam, particularly in North-Eastern India, at the TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan on Saturday. Since the party's rise to power in 2016, Assam has witnessed substantial improvements, with indigenous communities reclaiming control over land, political influence, and government employment opportunities.

CM Sarma acknowledged the complexities surrounding immigration and deportation but assured that the state had made significant headway in reclaiming its lost spaces. "Assam is now a better place to live. Our local people have regained command over everything," he stated, highlighting the strides made in addressing challenges that have persisted for decades.

Addressing his portrayal as the "Hindu Hriday Samrat," Sarma humbly noted that the term "Hindu" reflects a broader identity that accommodates diverse religions, enabling peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians in India. He also expressed concerns about the diminishing cultural and political space for indigenous populations in North-Eastern India due to demographic shifts and the proliferation of madrassas. Sarma called for urgent attention to preserve cultural heritage and identity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

