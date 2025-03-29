Political Dynamics: Patnaik and BJP's Eid Initiatives Unravel

Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, participated in an iftar event organized by the minority wing of his party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Saturday. In his interaction with the media, Patnaik conveyed the message of Eid greetings, coinciding with the anticipated celebration date of March 31, subject to moon sighting variations.

Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facilitated widespread distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits across the country, targeting 3.2 million economically disadvantaged Muslim families. This initiative, unveiled from Nizamuddin in Delhi under BJP National President JP Nadda's leadership, drew criticism from opposition, who accused the BJP of leveraging such welfare initiatives to sway voters ahead of the Bihar elections.

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of BJP Minority Morcha, detailed the extensive outreach program set to align with religious festivities like Eid, Good Friday, and the Indian New Year. National Media-in-Charge Yasir Zilani emphasized the campaign's dual objectives of promoting welfare activities and solidifying political backing for BJP and NDA amidst minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)