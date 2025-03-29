Left Menu

Political Dynamics: Patnaik and BJP's Eid Initiatives Unravel

Odisha's ex-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended a BJD iftar party, while BJP launched 'Saugat-e-Modi', a nationwide initiative to support needy Muslims during Eid. Opposition criticized the move, seeing it as a vote garnering strategy ahead of elections. The campaign aims to engage economically weaker Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:35 IST
Political Dynamics: Patnaik and BJP's Eid Initiatives Unravel
Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, participated in an iftar event organized by the minority wing of his party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Saturday. In his interaction with the media, Patnaik conveyed the message of Eid greetings, coinciding with the anticipated celebration date of March 31, subject to moon sighting variations.

Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facilitated widespread distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits across the country, targeting 3.2 million economically disadvantaged Muslim families. This initiative, unveiled from Nizamuddin in Delhi under BJP National President JP Nadda's leadership, drew criticism from opposition, who accused the BJP of leveraging such welfare initiatives to sway voters ahead of the Bihar elections.

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of BJP Minority Morcha, detailed the extensive outreach program set to align with religious festivities like Eid, Good Friday, and the Indian New Year. National Media-in-Charge Yasir Zilani emphasized the campaign's dual objectives of promoting welfare activities and solidifying political backing for BJP and NDA amidst minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025