Uttarakhand Embraces Chaitra Navratri: A Celebration of Shakti

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extends warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri, highlighting the festival's significance in women's empowerment and spiritual purification. The occasion inspires societal and national service, with traditions rooted in religious and cultural festivities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:48 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed heartfelt greetings to state residents as Chaitra Navratri and Nav Samvatsar festivities commenced. He emphasized Chaitra Navratri as a pivotal celebration focused on the veneration of Shakti, underscoring the integral strength women bring to society.

Highlighting the societal impact of the festival, Dhami noted the symbolic significance of Kanya Pujan, which honors women's power. He stressed that Chaitra Navratri is cherished in ancient texts like the Vedas and Puranas, promoting self-purification and virtuous conduct. The worship of Maa Durga during this period is believed to dispel negative energies and foster positivity.

The Chief Minister pointed out Uttarakhand's tradition of organizing religious and cultural events at major Devi temples and Shaktipeeths, reinforcing Chaitra Navratri's religious importance. Urging people to embark on constructive endeavors, Dhami expressed hope that the festival will inspire renewed zeal for community and national service, bringing happiness and prosperity in the Navsamvatsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

