Uttarakhand Embraces Chaitra Navratri: A Celebration of Shakti

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed heartfelt greetings to state residents as Chaitra Navratri and Nav Samvatsar festivities commenced. He emphasized Chaitra Navratri as a pivotal celebration focused on the veneration of Shakti, underscoring the integral strength women bring to society.

Highlighting the societal impact of the festival, Dhami noted the symbolic significance of Kanya Pujan, which honors women's power. He stressed that Chaitra Navratri is cherished in ancient texts like the Vedas and Puranas, promoting self-purification and virtuous conduct. The worship of Maa Durga during this period is believed to dispel negative energies and foster positivity.

The Chief Minister pointed out Uttarakhand's tradition of organizing religious and cultural events at major Devi temples and Shaktipeeths, reinforcing Chaitra Navratri's religious importance. Urging people to embark on constructive endeavors, Dhami expressed hope that the festival will inspire renewed zeal for community and national service, bringing happiness and prosperity in the Navsamvatsar.

