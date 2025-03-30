Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav Seeks Acquittal in IRCTC Corruption Case Amid Arguments

Ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has requested the Rouse Avenue Court to discharge him in the IRCTC corruption case, citing insufficient evidence. The court, led by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, will continue hearing arguments on April 21. The case involves alleged tender irregularities and corruption during Yadav's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav petitioned the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Saturday, pressing for his discharge in the IRCTC corruption case. He claimed a lack of evidence against him, as Special Judge Vishal Gogne presided over hearings regarding the charges, which continue on April 21.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Lalu Prasad Yadav, maintained that the tenders were awarded without irregularities, arguing there is insufficient proof to charge Yadav. Previously, the CBI wrapped up its arguments implicating Yadav, Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, and others in corruption concerning IRCTC hotel tenders.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh and Advocate Manu Mishra argued there was conspiratorial misconduct in tendering IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts to a private firm. The case, dating back to Yadav's tenure from 2004 to 2009, alleges he received three acres of prime land through a benami company in exchange for the contracts, leading to CBI charges in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

