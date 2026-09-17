Court Reserves Order on Bail Pleas in DJB Tender Scam

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue court held a crucial hearing in the infamous Delhi Jal Board (DJB) STP Tender scam, reserving judgement on bail pleas for former Chief Engineer Satish Chander Vashisht and Vinod Chauhan. Vashisht, detained by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), and Chauhan, implicated in the investigation, both sought relief.

The Anti-Corruption Branch opposed the bail requests, arguing that overwhelming evidence connects the accused with corrupt practices, including manipulations of technology contracts. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh has postponed the decision until September 21 after considering arguments from both defense and prosecution.

Documents reveal allegations ranging from financial fraud involving Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd., to compromises in environmental norms set by the CPCB. The investigation paints a vivid picture of scams orchestrated under the guise of official duties within the Delhi Jal Board, implicating high-ranking officials.