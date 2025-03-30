Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint Energizes BJP Before Bihar Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a key meeting with senior BJP leaders in Patna, including Giriraj Singh, Ajay Alok, and Sanjay Singh, focusing on preparations for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting, described as highly productive by attendees, set the stage for a robust election campaign.

Following the meeting, BJP leader Ajay Alok praised Shah's work ethic, noting his commitment to work 18 to 20 hours daily. Alok highlighted the strategies discussed, aimed at energizing party workers and securing a strong foothold in Bihar. The session centered exclusively on electoral strategies, aiming for a seamless outreach to voters.

BJP MLA Sanjay Singh revealed that Shah provided a 'mantra' aimed at securing over 225 seats, highlighting the formation of booth-level committees and active member engagement. Other leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Rajya Sabha MP Dharmashila Gupta, emphasized strengthening the party and expressed confidence in forming the government with a significant majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)