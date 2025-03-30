Left Menu

Chaitra Navratri Celebrations Illuminate Uttar Pradesh

Devotees across Uttar Pradesh celebrate Chaitra Navratri with fervor. Major temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth conduct special rituals and prayers. Aarti and traditional chants fill the air, symbolizing unity and progress amid cultural and religious festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:00 IST
Devotees visited the Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitra Navratri celebrations began across Uttar Pradesh with fervor as devotees thronged major temples to offer prayers. Key locations, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir, and the Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir, witnessed a surge in visitors keen on participating in special rituals marking the start of the auspicious festival.

In Varanasi's renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the sacred Mangala Aarti was performed. The revered Jyotirlinga received anointment with Gangajal, collected in 'Nav Kalash,' sent from the Mata Vishalakshi Shaktipeeth in Kashi, adding a unique spiritual significance to the proceedings.

The first day saw significant participation from devotees visiting the Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir to seek blessings, while Prayagraj's Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir also drew large crowds. Rituals resonated with chants and devotional songs, with Aarti ceremonies observed at Dashaswamedh Ghat, encapsulating the essence of devotion and community unity. The event also featured participation from various groups, reinforcing cultural unity and advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

