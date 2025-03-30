Heroic Sacrifice: Grandmother Drowns Rescuing Granddaughter
In a tragic incident in Chittoor, a 55-year-old woman named Nabeesa drowned while attempting to rescue her granddaughter, Shifana, who had fallen into a pond fleeing a stray dog. Despite rushing Nabeesa to the hospital, she could not be saved. A case of unnatural death has been filed.
A 55-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic incident in Chittoor while attempting to rescue her granddaughter from a pond. The granddaughter, Shifana, fell into the pond while evading a stray dog, police reported.
The incident took place around 5 pm on Saturday as Nabeesa was taking her goat for grazing. The granddaughter's fall prompted Nabeesa's heroic attempt to save her, but sadly, she drowned. Despite efforts to resuscitate her at Chittoor Taluk Hospital, she succumbed. Police confirmed Shifana is presently receiving medical care at the Palakkad district hospital.
Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death in relation to the event, reflecting the unforeseen tragedy that struck the family.
