AIADMK's Sathyan Criticizes DMK's Reaction to Palaniswami-Shah Meeting

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has hit back at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its criticism of a recent meeting between AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan suggested that the opposition's reaction was a sign of their unease.

According to Sathyan, the meeting was not about forging alliances but rather addressing pivotal state issues with the central government. He outlined several concerns raised with Shah, including the proposed delimitation, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and alleged corruption under the DMK's administration.

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK of being unable to manage Tamil Nadu's rights and tagged the current government as inefficient. He questioned why DMK seemed disturbed by the meeting if it wasn't aimed at coalition discussions, highlighting their nervousness. Edappadi K Palaniswami has stated that alliances will be discussed closer to elections, indicating political fluidity.

