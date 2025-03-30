Tragic Derailment in Odisha: Bangalore-Kamakhya Express Incident Claims One Life

A tragic derailment of the Bangalore-Kamakhya Superfast Express in Cuttack, Odisha claimed one life and left eight others injured. The incident, which took place near Nergundi Station on Sunday, has prompted a thorough investigation, according to District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that two passengers from Assam sustained injuries but remain stable. "There are no casualties from Assam," he stated, ensuring the state's ongoing coordination with Odisha's authorities and Railways.

The derailment involved eleven coaches of the express train, leading to a swift response by NDRF and SDRF teams. The railways have assured aid and launched a special train to mitigate disruptions. An inquiry will determine the derailment's cause, as immediate restoration efforts continue.

