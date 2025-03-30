Left Menu

Maharashtra: 2 arrested in connection with blast in Beed mosque

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said Police officials have received information about the explosion at a mosque in Beed's Ardhamsla village on Sunday, a day ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, as well as those responsible.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:37 IST
Superintendent of Police, Beed, (SP) Navneet Kanwat (Photo/Beed Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two accused have been arrested in connection with a blast at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed, police officials confirmed to ANI on Sunday. The police added that they received the information that the accused went to the mosque and carried out the explosion with the help of gelatin.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat said in a video statement that the village sarpanch informed the police about the incident about 4 am "All our senior officers and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot. We got information that the accused had gone to the mosque and carried out the explosion with the help of gelatin. When our team reached there and started an investigation, we came to know about two accused and before 6 am, we arrested both the accused, " SP Kanwat said.

He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and urged people to maintain peace. "A village-level peace committee meeting was also organized after this incident. We have assured everyone that a thorough investigation will be done in this case so that the accused can get the harshest punishment. I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace," SP Kanwat added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police officials had received information about the explosion at a mosque in Beed's Ardhamsla village, which occurred a day ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Speaking on the incident, CM Fadnavis told reporters, "The information has been received; the information about who did it has also been received. The concerned Superintendent of Police (SP) will provide further details."

The explosion reportedly took place around 4 am on Sunday. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

