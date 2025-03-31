Kerala's Culture Minister Defends 'Empuraan' Against Right-Wing Fury

Amid a growing right-wing backlash against the Malayalam film 'Empuraan' for its references to the 2002 Gujarat riot, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian publicly supported the film and its makers, lauding Director Prithviraj for his audacity in creating such a work. Cherian emphasized the film's distinctiveness and world-cinema caliber.

He highlighted that 'Empuraan' delves into critical social issues, advocating unity. 'This film echoes the spirit of oneness and is something that every Indian should see,' he stated. However, he acknowledged that the intense violence depicted could be challenging for some audiences.

The film, linked to significant social discourse, has also found support from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan, despite criticism from Sangh Parivar associates. Actor Mohanlal responded to backlash by committing to voluntary cuts, reiterating a stance against fostering political or religious hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)