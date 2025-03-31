Left Menu

Record Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi During Navratri

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine sees a surge in pilgrims during Chaitra Navratri, with one lakh visitors. The Shrine Board ensures a smooth, spiritually enriching experience through new facilities and improved services. Record attendance highlights Vaishno Devi's importance as a revered spiritual site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:00 IST
Devotees stand in queue during their visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has experienced an overwhelming influx of devotees during the auspicious festival of Navratri, with approximately one lakh pilgrims visiting since the onset of Chaitra Navratri, according to Shrine Board officials.

Located in the Trikuta Hills of Katra in Reasi district, the shrine has attracted a substantial increase in foot traffic. Devotees nationwide and globally have gathered to seek blessings. To maintain order and ensure a seamless pilgrimage, the Shrine Board has implemented extensive security measures and deployed crowd management teams.

In a bid to upgrade the pilgrimage experience, the Shrine Board has introduced modern facilities such as a new skywalk to reduce congestion and improve movement along the route. Additional enhancements include better queue management, expanded lodging, and improved community kitchens. Moreover, the board offers free services for pilgrims with disabilities, aiming for an inclusive and comfortable visit.

In 2024, this sacred site witnessed a record-breaking attendance of 94.83 lakh devotees, underscoring its status as a preeminent spiritual destination in India. The Shrine Board remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing facilities and ensuring a smooth pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

