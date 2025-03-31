Record Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi During Navratri

The revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has experienced an overwhelming influx of devotees during the auspicious festival of Navratri, with approximately one lakh pilgrims visiting since the onset of Chaitra Navratri, according to Shrine Board officials.

Located in the Trikuta Hills of Katra in Reasi district, the shrine has attracted a substantial increase in foot traffic. Devotees nationwide and globally have gathered to seek blessings. To maintain order and ensure a seamless pilgrimage, the Shrine Board has implemented extensive security measures and deployed crowd management teams.

In a bid to upgrade the pilgrimage experience, the Shrine Board has introduced modern facilities such as a new skywalk to reduce congestion and improve movement along the route. Additional enhancements include better queue management, expanded lodging, and improved community kitchens. Moreover, the board offers free services for pilgrims with disabilities, aiming for an inclusive and comfortable visit.

In 2024, this sacred site witnessed a record-breaking attendance of 94.83 lakh devotees, underscoring its status as a preeminent spiritual destination in India. The Shrine Board remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing facilities and ensuring a smooth pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)