Tripura's Infrastructural Leap: State's First High-Rise Administrative Hub Unveiled

Tripura is poised for a remarkable infrastructural development, with the construction of its first high-rise administrative building in Gurkhabasti, Agartala. This G+14 marvel will centralize government operations, integrating cutting-edge earthquake-resistant and green building standards.

The structure, highlighted by a four-star green building rating, introduces an advanced pendulum-based base isolator. Designed to endure seismic forces up to a magnitude of 8.8, the system was developed in the United States and implemented with the expertise of IIT Mumbai. This will be the first of its kind in Northeast India.

According to Chief Minister Manik Saha, the project, costing Rs133.89 crore, will modernize Tripura's administrative landscape by optimizing space and accessibility. The building, spanning 20833 sqm, aims to streamline government services, with completion expected by December 2026.

