Left Menu

Tripura's Infrastructural Leap: State's First High-Rise Administrative Hub Unveiled

Tripura is breaking new ground with a G+14 administrative building in Gurkhabasti, Agartala. Featuring advanced earthquake-resistant technology, it aims to centralize government offices under one roof. The project, marking a milestone for the state, is expected to be operational by December 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:27 IST
Tripura's Infrastructural Leap: State's First High-Rise Administrative Hub Unveiled
Tripura's first high-rise seismic-resistant administrative building nears completion (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura is poised for a remarkable infrastructural development, with the construction of its first high-rise administrative building in Gurkhabasti, Agartala. This G+14 marvel will centralize government operations, integrating cutting-edge earthquake-resistant and green building standards.

The structure, highlighted by a four-star green building rating, introduces an advanced pendulum-based base isolator. Designed to endure seismic forces up to a magnitude of 8.8, the system was developed in the United States and implemented with the expertise of IIT Mumbai. This will be the first of its kind in Northeast India.

According to Chief Minister Manik Saha, the project, costing Rs133.89 crore, will modernize Tripura's administrative landscape by optimizing space and accessibility. The building, spanning 20833 sqm, aims to streamline government services, with completion expected by December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025