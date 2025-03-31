Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Temple: Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Telangana

A woman was reportedly gang-raped by eight men at the Hanuman temple in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana Police have registered a case and started investigations to uncover the details. Updates on the case will be provided as the inquiry unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:29 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing incident that has shocked the community, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by eight men at the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, located under the Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, according to a police official on Monday.

The Inspector from Kalwakurthy Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered and a comprehensive investigation is now underway. Law enforcement authorities are diligently examining all available evidence and details related to the crime.

The Telangana Police have assured the public that more information will be disclosed as soon as it becomes available, emphasizing their commitment to thoroughly investigating the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

