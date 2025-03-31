Tragic Incident at Temple: Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Telangana

In a disturbing incident that has shocked the community, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by eight men at the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, located under the Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, according to a police official on Monday.

The Inspector from Kalwakurthy Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered and a comprehensive investigation is now underway. Law enforcement authorities are diligently examining all available evidence and details related to the crime.

The Telangana Police have assured the public that more information will be disclosed as soon as it becomes available, emphasizing their commitment to thoroughly investigating the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)