Market Turmoil: Tariff Tensions Trigger Stock Plunge

The stock market experienced a significant downturn as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their lowest points in over six months. Investors shied away from high-risk assets due to looming tariff announcements by the Trump administration.

The widespread market decline was fueled by fears of a global economic slowdown and rising inflation, both exacerbated by the new tariff measures. The tech sector took a major hit, with companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla showing substantial losses.

Goldman Sachs has increased the probability of a U.S. recession, and market volatility is at its highest in weeks. Investors are awaiting key economic indicators and statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials to gauge future market conditions.

