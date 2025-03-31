Market Turmoil: Tariff Tensions Trigger Stock Plunge
Stock markets faced a sharp downturn as investors avoided risk amid looming tariff announcements by the Trump administration. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw significant drops, with global economic slowdown fears rising. The tech sector was notably affected, and volatility indicators surged.
The stock market experienced a significant downturn as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their lowest points in over six months. Investors shied away from high-risk assets due to looming tariff announcements by the Trump administration.
The widespread market decline was fueled by fears of a global economic slowdown and rising inflation, both exacerbated by the new tariff measures. The tech sector took a major hit, with companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla showing substantial losses.
Goldman Sachs has increased the probability of a U.S. recession, and market volatility is at its highest in weeks. Investors are awaiting key economic indicators and statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials to gauge future market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members
Trump's Sweeping Cuts Mute Voice of America Amid Free Press Outcry
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations