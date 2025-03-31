IUML Challenges BJP's Propaganda on Waqf Amendment Bill and Munambam Land Issue

Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) Rajya Sabha member Haris Beeran has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. Beeran contends that the BJP is falsely linking the bill to a resolution of the contentious Munambam land dispute.

Beeran, emphasizing IUML's strong relationship with the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), responded to the council's support for the bill. He assured that the IUML leadership is engaging with KCBC to allay their concerns over the Munambam issue. Beeran firmly stated that the rights of the Munambam land residents must be upheld.

The controversy revolves around a claim by the Waqf Board on land in Munambam, affecting around 610 families. Beeran highlighted a Tribunal's ruling supporting residents' claims, saying these families should not face displacement. Meanwhile, KCBC has called for changes to the Waqf Act, describing its provisions as unconstitutional and urging Kerala MPs to endorse the amendments.

