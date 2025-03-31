Left Menu

IUML Challenges BJP's Propaganda on Waqf Amendment Bill and Munambam Land Issue

IUML's Haris Beeran accuses BJP of misleading the public with claims that the Waqf Amendment Bill will resolve Munambam's land issue, as Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council supports the bill. Beeran insists on protecting residents' rights, engaging KCBC to address concerns and urging amendments to the Waqf Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:01 IST
IUML Challenges BJP's Propaganda on Waqf Amendment Bill and Munambam Land Issue
IUML MP Haris Beeran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) Rajya Sabha member Haris Beeran has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. Beeran contends that the BJP is falsely linking the bill to a resolution of the contentious Munambam land dispute.

Beeran, emphasizing IUML's strong relationship with the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), responded to the council's support for the bill. He assured that the IUML leadership is engaging with KCBC to allay their concerns over the Munambam issue. Beeran firmly stated that the rights of the Munambam land residents must be upheld.

The controversy revolves around a claim by the Waqf Board on land in Munambam, affecting around 610 families. Beeran highlighted a Tribunal's ruling supporting residents' claims, saying these families should not face displacement. Meanwhile, KCBC has called for changes to the Waqf Act, describing its provisions as unconstitutional and urging Kerala MPs to endorse the amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025