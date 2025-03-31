IMD Warns of Sizzling Summer: Heatwaves Predicted Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the presence of El Nino conditions for the coming monsoon, but has sounded the alarm for an unusually hot summer. The latest forecasts anticipate higher-than-normal temperatures and an increase in heatwave days from April to June 2025 across various regions of the country.

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra presented the updated seasonal outlook for the hot weather period of April through June 2025. His report indicates that most parts of India can expect above-normal maximum temperatures, with only a few areas in the west peninsula, east-central, and eastern India seeing typical temperature patterns.

Regions forecasted to endure the brunt of this summer's extreme heat include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Notably, earlier in March, Western and East-Central India recorded heatwave conditions, contributing to a significant count of above-normal heatwave days in Gujarat and Odisha.

IMD further reports that up until March 31, all-India rainfall measured 20.1 mm, registering as the 27th lowest since 1901. Southern Peninsular regions recorded 20.7 mm, ranking as the 24th highest since 1901. Despite patchy rainfalls in March, some areas in Southern and Eastern India saw normal to above-normal precipitation levels, consistent with IMD's projections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)