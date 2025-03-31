Governor Launches Padyatra to Combat Drug Menace in Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has announced a six-day 'padyatra' to combat the growing drug menace in the districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar. The initiative aims to transform the campaign against drugs into a people's movement, urging educators, religious leaders, and the public to unite in this fight.

Kataria has extended invitations to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs from all political parties to participate in the march, which is scheduled from April 3 to 8. The padyatra will start from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, and culminate at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

In a statement to the media, Governor Kataria expressed his concerns over the escalating drug problem in Punjab, urging collective efforts from all sections of society to address this issue. He also criticized Pakistan for allegedly sending drugs via drones and discussed measures taken to thwart such activities, including the acquisition of anti-drone systems.

