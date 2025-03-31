Left Menu

Call for CBI Probe in Justice Verma Currency Burn Incident

Senior Advocate Dr. Adish C Aggarwala emphasized the need for a police or CBI investigation into the alleged currency burning at Justice Yashwant Verma's outhouse, citing the In-House Committee's limitations. The Allahabad HCBA has paused its strike pending the committee's report on the incident.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Advocate Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, serving as the Chairman of the All India Bar Association and a former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has spoken out on the recent controversy surrounding the alleged burning of currency notes at the residence of Justice Yashwant Verma. Dr. Aggarwala has voiced firm belief that a three-judge In-House Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court, will suggest the matter be escalated to either the Delhi Police or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dr. Aggarwala noted critical shortfalls in the In-House Committee's framework, pointing to its shortcomings in probing the criminal elements potentially involved. He explained the committee is not outfitted to trace the origins or method through which the currency notes were placed in Justice Verma's outhouse. Additionally, the committee's restrictions under Sections 180 BNSS and 183 BNSS prevent it from collecting necessary witness testimonies, severely limiting the depth of its inquiry.

The senior advocate remarked, "The committee cannot definitively conclude on the criminal intent nor trace the source of the notes. Furthermore, members of the committee might refrain from testifying in any consequent criminal proceedings." This development also sees the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) pausing its strike against Justice Verma's potential transfer, pending the outcome of the in-house investigation launched after an unaccounted sum was found at his home on March 14.

