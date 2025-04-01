Left Menu

Explosive Blaze: Gas Pipeline Eruption in Malaysian Suburb

A massive fire broke out due to a gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Selangor, causing evacuations. Petronas, the national oil company, isolated the affected pipeline. The fire reached nearby homes, injuring several. While firefighters continue their efforts to control the blaze, investigations are ongoing.

Explosive Blaze: Gas Pipeline Eruption in Malaysian Suburb
A massive fire erupted Tuesday morning in a Malaysian suburb, caused by a burst gas pipeline near Putra Heights, Selangor, leading to the evacuation of nearby homes.

The blaze, visible from afar, originated from a pipeline belonging to the national oil company, Petronas, which reported the incident at 8:10 a.m. The pipeline has been isolated, and nearby gas stations were closed as a precautionary measure.

The Selangor Disaster Management unit reported that the fire affected several houses, and a rescue operation was launched. Firefighters successfully rescued seven people, including two elderly individuals. No casualties have been reported, but several individuals suffered burns. Authorities are assessing the damage as the fire continues to be managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

