RBI at 90: A Legacy of Trust and Technological Challenges

President Draupadi Murmu highlighted the growing risks of financial fraud due to technological advancements, emphasizing the vital partnership between the RBI and the government for economic stability. The RBI, celebrated for its 90-year landmark anniversary, is lauded for earning public trust and its adaptability, especially during crisis situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:54 IST
President Draupadi Murmu addressed the commemoration ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighting pressing challenges like the increasing risks of financial fraud and cyber threats as technology advances. She stressed the importance of a resilient partnership between the RBI and the government to maintain macroeconomic stability.

Praising the RBI's proactive measures in securing a stable banking environment, Murmu acknowledged its significant journey closely aligned with governmental policies. The President noted the institution's successful efforts in earning the public's trust through its commitment to price stability, growth, and navigating economic transitions.

Alongside the launch of a commemorative stamp and a teaser for a web series detailing India's gold holdings, the celebrations also featured a call from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra for bolstering financial inclusion and enhancing customer service. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other notable figures were also in attendance.

