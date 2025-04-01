NTPC Group's Dynamic Growth and Green Energy Vision

NTPC Group announced a significant achievement Tuesday, recording a 4% rise in power generation for the fiscal year ending March 31, reaching 438.6 billion units. The leading Indian power utility reinforced its position with an added 3,972 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, boosting its total installed capacity to approximately 80 gigawatts (GW).

Beyond the operational capabilities, NTPC is actively developing an additional 32 GW of infrastructure, with 15 GW dedicated to renewable energy. This is part of NTPC's ambitious objective to attain 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth.

The company, a key entity under India's Ministry of Power, meets a quarter of the country's electricity demands and is diversifying its operations across emerging sectors, including e-mobility, battery and pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy solutions, nuclear power, and the promising field of green hydrogen.

