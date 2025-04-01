Left Menu

Feel The Power: Su-Kam's Bold New Campaign

Su-Kam Power Systems Limited launches its revolutionary 'Feel The Power' campaign, reflecting its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership within the power solutions industry. The campaign was unveiled during a three-day Distributors Meet 2025, promoting new growth strategies and the future expansion into renewable energy and e-mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwadi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, a leader in the Indian power solutions industry, has launched a transformative campaign titled 'Feel The Power.' This innovative initiative marks the company's dedication to sustainability and excellence, aiming to redefine the energy sector.

The 'Feel The Power' campaign was prominently featured at Su-Kam's Distributors Meet 2025, held at Ramada By Encore in Bhiwadi. The three-day event gathered distributors nationwide to discuss the company's future strategies, focusing on growth in renewable energy and e-mobility.

Key figures, including Directors Vishnu Prakash Goyal and others, emphasized the campaign as a tool to inspire trust and strategically position Su-Kam for future success. The event's activities underscored the collaboration required to advance in sustainable energy solutions, enhancing partnerships and sharing strategic insights.

