NTPC Mining Achieves Record Coal Output in FY25
NTPC Mining reported a total coal production of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY25 from its five captive mines. The dispatch to NTPC's power stations increased by 26% year-on-year, totaling 44.72 MMT. Comparative production figures were not disclosed.
NTPC Mining has announced a noteworthy achievement in its coal production for the fiscal year 2025, reaching a total output of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) sourced from its five captive mines.
The coal dispatch to NTPC's power stations also witnessed a significant rise, amounting to 44.72 MMT, which marks a 26% increase compared to the previous year.
Despite revealing these impressive figures, the company refrained from providing the production figures from prior years for comparison. NTPC Mining operates as a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.
