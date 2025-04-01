NTPC Mining Achieves Record Coal Output in FY25

NTPC Mining has announced a noteworthy achievement in its coal production for the fiscal year 2025, reaching a total output of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) sourced from its five captive mines.

The coal dispatch to NTPC's power stations also witnessed a significant rise, amounting to 44.72 MMT, which marks a 26% increase compared to the previous year.

Despite revealing these impressive figures, the company refrained from providing the production figures from prior years for comparison. NTPC Mining operates as a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.

