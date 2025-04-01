Left Menu

NTPC Mining Achieves Record Coal Output in FY25

NTPC Mining reported a total coal production of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY25 from its five captive mines. The dispatch to NTPC's power stations increased by 26% year-on-year, totaling 44.72 MMT. Comparative production figures were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:34 IST
NTPC Mining Achieves Record Coal Output in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Mining has announced a noteworthy achievement in its coal production for the fiscal year 2025, reaching a total output of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) sourced from its five captive mines.

The coal dispatch to NTPC's power stations also witnessed a significant rise, amounting to 44.72 MMT, which marks a 26% increase compared to the previous year.

Despite revealing these impressive figures, the company refrained from providing the production figures from prior years for comparison. NTPC Mining operates as a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025