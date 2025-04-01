Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: CAG Report Unveils Systemic Failures
The CAG report presented in the Delhi Assembly exposes significant lapses in the city's vehicle pollution control measures. Key concerns include faulty pollution certificates, unrecorded emission data, ineffective equipment checks, and delayed adoption of remote sensing technology, raising alarms over air quality and regulatory enforcement in the national capital.
In a startling revelation, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles' has unveiled systematic irregularities in Delhi's pollution control framework. Presented in the Delhi Assembly, the report raises serious questions about the integrity and effectiveness of the current vehicle pollution testing and enforcement measures.
The CAG report highlights disturbing issues, such as Pollution Checking Centres (PCCs) issuing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) even to vehicles that don't meet emission standards, placing the credibility of these tests under scrutiny. A crucial finding was the lack of a connection between vehicle emission data and the National Database of Vehicles, a lapse that permits manipulation of emission norms compliance.
The findings are dire: a substantial gap exists between the number of registered vehicles and those undergoing regular pollution tests, with many vehicles bypassing necessary checks. Equipment at several PCCs has not been adequately tested, risking the issuance of unreliable certificates. The long-recommended remote sensing technology remains unimplemented, and inconsistencies mar vehicle fitness assessments, undermining confidence in the system.
