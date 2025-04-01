Left Menu

Himachal Horticulture: New Milestones and Innovations Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector is set for a boost as Minister Jagat Singh Negi announces significant developments. The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) has achieved record profits and apple concentrate production. Plans include monetizing land assets, expanding infrastructure, and launching new products to benefit local farmers.

Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is poised for advancements in its horticulture sector, as Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi outlined progress and future plans at a press briefing post the 217th Board meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC).

Minister Negi celebrated HPMC's financial victory, with a record profit of Rs 5 crore and unprecedented production of 2,000 metric tons of apple concentrate. Highlighting HPMC's initiatives under the Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS), Negi praised the corporation's longstanding support for the state's horticulturists through effective procurement practices.

Expansion initiatives include ventures into apple cider vinegar, apple wine, and new juice packaging distributed in Delhi and Jaipur. Infrastructure growth is on the agenda as HPMC intends to monetize its substantial land holdings in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai via leasing and development projects.

Prime land utilization is expected to yield over Rs 100 crore revenue and Rs 2 crore annual rent, as per Negi. The corporation plans to outsource Cold Atmosphere storage operations and introduce geothermal storage technology, collaborating with an Icelandic firm to harness hot spring energy, promising to transform cold storage solutions in India.

Negi introduced HPMC's online platform for direct-to-consumer sales, receiving positive feedback. Government support under MIS, with a Rs 30 crore allocation for apple procurement, aims to ensure farmer payments and enhance services.

Negi announced HPMC's market expansion into South India and reiterated commitments to infrastructure and technological advancements to benefit Himachal's farming communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

