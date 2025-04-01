JSW Energy Surpasses FY25 Target with Renewable Growth

JSW Energy has announced a remarkable milestone in its development journey, with its installed generation capacity reaching 10.9 gigawatts, surpassing the company's original target of 10 gigawatts set for the fiscal year 2025.

This achievement follows an impressive addition of 3.6 gigawatts to its generation capacity within the year. Specifically, organic wind capacity expanded by 1.3 gigawatts, complemented by an inorganic enhancement of 1.8 gigawatts through the acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Ltd.

The company's Joint Managing Director and CEO, Sharad Mahendra, highlighted the significance of this development, emphasizing the company's commitment to bolstering India's energy security. Looking ahead, JSW Energy has set its sights on achieving 20 gigawatts by 2030, underscoring its dedication to sustainable and reliable power solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)