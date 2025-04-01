Intense Security Amidst Rising Tensions at Madurai Hospital Over Controversial Encounter

Amidst allegations of foul play, heavy security was stationed at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the body of Subash Chandra Bose, a criminal killed in a police encounter, was kept. Magistrate Bhakkiyaraj personally scrutinized the site, initiating an inquiry before the post-mortem, following a comprehensive full-body scan.

Subash Chandra Bose was linked to the murder of Glamour Kali (Kaleeswaran), who was brutally killed in Madurai's Mottamalai. This instigated a police investigation involving two special teams. During this probe, notorious criminal Kutta Pandi surrendered, claiming involvement. Multiple arrests ensued, including those of several key suspects connected to the crime.

Tensions soared as police pursued links to Subash Chandra Bose. While attempting to arrest Bose near Madurai Airport, he assaulted officers, leading to his fatal shooting by Inspector Bhoominathan. This encounter, fraught with safety concerns, prompted a significant police presence at the hospital to manage possible unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)