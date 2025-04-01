Left Menu

Intense Security Amidst Rising Tensions at Madurai Hospital Over Controversial Encounter

The Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai witnessed heightened security following the fatal encounter of Subash Chandra Bose, a wanted criminal. Allegations of police misconduct surfaced, linking Bose to the Glamour Kali murder case. Magistrate Bhakkiyaraj spearheaded an inquiry while clash fears prompted close monitoring of rival factions.

Police officials at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amidst allegations of foul play, heavy security was stationed at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the body of Subash Chandra Bose, a criminal killed in a police encounter, was kept. Magistrate Bhakkiyaraj personally scrutinized the site, initiating an inquiry before the post-mortem, following a comprehensive full-body scan.

Subash Chandra Bose was linked to the murder of Glamour Kali (Kaleeswaran), who was brutally killed in Madurai's Mottamalai. This instigated a police investigation involving two special teams. During this probe, notorious criminal Kutta Pandi surrendered, claiming involvement. Multiple arrests ensued, including those of several key suspects connected to the crime.

Tensions soared as police pursued links to Subash Chandra Bose. While attempting to arrest Bose near Madurai Airport, he assaulted officers, leading to his fatal shooting by Inspector Bhoominathan. This encounter, fraught with safety concerns, prompted a significant police presence at the hospital to manage possible unrest.

