No Bail for Family Members in High-Profile London Murder Case

The Dwarka District Court on Tuesday refused regular bail to the parents of a man suspected of murdering his wife in London in 2024. The accused fled to India post the alleged crime and is currently absconding. The victim was 24 years old at the time of her murder, and Additional Session Judge Gurmohina Kaur declined the regular bail plea for Pankaj Lamba's parents.

Additionally, the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea for his sister, aunt, and uncle, who is a suspended Delhi Police officer. The Delhi Police, opposing the bail for the sister, presented a non-bailable warrant against her, who, along with the aunt and uncle, remains at large. The police arrested the parents on March 14 under charges related to dowry cruelty and breach of trust, later adding a charge of dowry death.

Authorities have also issued a Look Out Circular for the absconding husband and initiated measures to declare him a proclaimed offender. The police filed a response opposing the bail pleas, citing the potential for evidence tampering, witness intimidation, and the likelihood that the accused might flee if released on bail. The Delhi High Court has instructed the police to expedite the investigation and apprehend the deceased's husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)