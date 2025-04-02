Left Menu

Security Breach Shuts Down Ecopetrol Facilities

Ecopetrol's Rubiales and Cano Sur facilities were temporarily shut down after unauthorized individuals entered the premises. The incident occurred on Monday and led the state-run energy company to halt operations as a safety measure.

  • Colombia

On Monday, an irregular entry by unauthorized individuals into Ecopetrol's facilities at Rubiales and Cano Sur prompted a temporary shutdown. This move, confirmed by Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol, was necessary to ensure safety and manage potential risks.

The breach, which occurred on Monday, has raised concerns about security protocols and operational safety within the company. The operations at both fields were immediately halted as a precautionary measure in response to the incident.

Ecopetrol, keen on maintaining the integrity of their facilities, emphasized in their official statement the importance of adhering to safety measures and ensuring the protection of their assets and employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

