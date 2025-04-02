Chidambaram Challenges Sitharaman's Capex Claims
Congress leader P Chidambaram has challenged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's explanation regarding capital expenditure figures, claiming a budget cut for 2024-25. Sitharaman dismissed these accusations, stating the expenditure figures have increased, attributing Chidambaram's claims to flawed comparisons between Budget Estimates and Revised Estimates.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has raised serious allegations against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning the capital expenditure figures in the 2024-25 budget. He contends that the numbers decisively indicate a reduction in capital expenditure during this period.
Chidambaram criticized Sitharaman's response given in the Rajya Sabha as 'tortuous' and 'laboured,' challenging her to provide transparent reasons for the perceived budget cut. He questioned the rationale behind listing Budget Estimates alongside Revised Estimates if they are supposed to be incomparable.
In her defense, Sitharaman argued that there was no cut in capital expenditure; rather, it has increased. She called Chidambaram's claims misleading, emphasizing that his comparisons are politically motivated and not substantiated by factual discourse.
