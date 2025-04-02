Tragic Plunge: The Untold Struggles of a Young Student

A 20-year-old woman, Zana Sethia, reportedly ended her life by leaping from a 14-storey building in the Dadar area, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The third-year B Com student allegedly jumped from the terrace of the Techno Heights building, where she resided with her parents on the eighth floor.

Reports indicate that on the evening of the incident, Sethia and two friends went to the terrace. Tragically, she jumped before they could intervene. Though no suicide note was found, her diary hinted at suicidal thoughts. Friends disclosed that she was battling depression following a failed romance. An accidental death report has been filed, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)