Tragedy at Gujarat Firecracker Godown: Death Toll Rises to 21

A devastating explosion in a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed 21 lives. Most victims hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have completed identification and are sending bodies back to their homes. Compensation and legal actions have been announced by government leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:21 IST
Banaskantha Collector Mihir Pravinkumar Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The tragic explosion at a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has now claimed the lives of 21 individuals. Banaskantha Collector Mihir Pravinkumar Patel confirmed that the majority of the victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and Harda districts.

The identification process for the victims has been finalized, and arrangements are being made to transport their bodies to their respective hometowns with the aid of local authorities. Patel commented, 'Most of the deceased workers were from Dewas and Harda districts. Senior officials and family members attended Deesa Civil Hospital for the identification process.'

Minister Chouhan Nagar Singh emphasized coordinated efforts from the MP and Gujarat governments, stating that compensations have been announced for the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and declared ex-gratia payments for those affected by the tragedy, while legal actions are in process to address the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

