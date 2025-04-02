Driving Business Forward: Ashok Leyland Partners with Nagaland Rural Bank

In a significant move aimed at bolstering business opportunities, commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has partnered with Nagaland Rural Bank to offer vehicle financing options. The collaboration was cemented with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday.

The pact between Ashok Leyland and Nagaland Rural Bank is set to deliver customized financial solutions to customers in Nagaland, providing comprehensive financing facilities paired with easy repayment plans.

According to Ashok Leyland CFO Balaji K M, the partnership will grant customers access to financial services tailored to their unique needs, while Nagaland Rural Bank Chairman Velayutham Sadhasivam highlighted how the alliance would extend the bank's reach and cater to the diverse financial requirements of commercial vehicle businesses across the state.

